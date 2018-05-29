Reactions To David’s Chicken Suit On ‘The Bachelorette’ Are Pretty Clucking Funny

Well, it was bound to happen: a contestant introduced himself to the new Bachelorette, Becca, in an animal suit. Similar to dolphins and penguins before him, suitor David decided to waltz out of the limo dressed as a chicken. Reactions to David's chicken suit on The Bachelorette were a lot more clever than the actual move — and some fans were even pairing up David and Alexis, who wore the infamous "dolphin" (left shark) costume.

Okay, who is David, anyway? It's pretty hard to distinguish yourself amongst a sea of men, so the chicken suit actually does help. According to his ABC biography, David is a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado... which I suppose means he can easily afford that chicken suit. In fact, David is apparently rich. The bio says he's a VC and a "successful businessman," but in a video interview with Ashley I. he confirmed that he owns a private firm (so, yeah, "successful" sounds right). David's titles are super vague, especially to those unfamiliar with the financial terms, but it seems the industry has paid dividends (pun intended) for David.