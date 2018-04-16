After giving birth on April 12 in Cleveland, Khloé Kardashian has kept fans on their toes waiting to hear more details about her new daughter. Today, on Monday, April 16, she took to Instagram to share that she and is healthy and excited to welcome True Thompson to the family. However, reactions to Khloé naming her daughter True have been, well... mixed.

As most people know, Khloé gave birth days after cheating allegations made against Tristan Thompson surfaced. Last week, the Daily Mail published footage that purports to show Thompson allegedly kissing another woman, though it's possible it may not be Thompson in the video and photos. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's teams regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned.

Now, though, fans are wondering whether or not the name "True" is really a dig at him. On social media, people have been resoundingly convinced of the irony that is naming a child something that relates to the word "truth" in light of her father being, well, potentially very untruthful at the time of her birth. Here are some of the theories that fans have about the name choice thus far, and they pretty much all point back to a dig at Thompson.

1. "True" Is Khloé's Way Of Confirming The Rumors

One fan speculated that the name choice "True" was Khloé's way of verifying the cheating allegations made against her partner and the baby's father, Tristan Thompson. Though she and the entire KarJenner camp have been notably silent on the topic thus far, one of Khloés BFFs did call him out on Instagram, posting a photo that said: "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother."

2. The Name Is The Opposite Of "Lie"

Some fans think that the name could be alluding to the fact that even though Tristan lied, their daughter's existence is what's, ahem, true between them. "True honesty," one fan called it.

3. Tristan Probably "Can't Relate" To The Name

Some harsh fans are questioning why Khloé would name her daughter something her "baby daddy can't relate to" (harsh, Tai, but deserved if the allegations turn out to be valid). That, or she's trying to "convince [herself] of something." Perhaps that Tristan will be "true" from here on out? It's hard to say.

4. It Was Chosen Out Of Hope

Perhaps Khloé chose the name because she was hoping that it would "make Tristan be true to her," one fan tweeted. Out there, but anything's possible.

5. Yes, It Is Ironic

The most consistent reaction has been people pointing out just how ironic the choice is, given the current circumstances.

6. Can Tristan Handle "The True?"

Another fan joked that the name would flummox Tristan, as Khloé would declare he wasn't capable of handling the "true," aka, the "truth." (It's just a joke, but wouldn't it play better the other way around?)

7. She's The Only Thing That's "True" Between Khloé And Tristan

Khloé and Tristan were first seen together back in 2016. Khloé revealed earlier this year that she was expecting her first baby with Tristan. However, the rumor mill had been churning for a while that Tristan was less than faithful, with some reports saying he allegedly had multiple affairs throughout the course of their relationship in addition to the most highly publicized one, which allegedly occurred just days before Khloé was due to deliver.

8. Their Daughter's Name Was True, But Their Relationship Was "A Lie"

Of course, the repeated allegations have fans pretty confident that Tristan has been less than faithful to Khloé though, for the record, neither party has confirmed the reports and until then, despite any mounting evidence, we can't know for sure they are, well, true.

