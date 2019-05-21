Luke P. and Hannah hit it off basically the minute they met and their early connection scored him the first impression rose on night one. But reactions to Luke P. on The Bachelorette as the season goes on suggests he might be this group's villain. Bachelor Nation is picking up on some major red flags, especially since Hannah seems to be so smitten.

After a good showing at the first cocktail party, the trouble began when Luke went on the first group date of the season, where Hannah had staged a "Mr. Right" pageant, complete with a talent portion, a speedo competition, and a panel of celebrity judges including J. Alexander (AKA Miss J) of American's Next Top Model and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars alum Alaska. Luke P. easily bested the other guys in the speedo competition — even they admitted that he was ridiculously buff. But when it came time for the the talent portion, Luke came up empty-handed. Instead of performing a silly (or real!) talent like the other guys, he made a grand speech about how he was falling in love with Hannah. To recap: this is week two of The Bachelorette and the guys have known Hannah for exactly one night.

Said Luke P. once he got on the mic:

Hannah, I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man that's going to love you fiercely. And I've already given you a piece of my heart, but I hope in the future, I can give you all of it. And Hannah, I can't believe I'm saying this right now — this is pretty crazy because it's so soon — but I can't hide it. Hannah, I'm genuinely starting to fall in love with you.

He then walked down the runway and stole a kiss to much audience applause, but the guys (and even Hannah, to be honest) seemed a little freaked out by the stunt.

The guys were obviously super suspicious and plenty of them had something to say about it in confessional interviews. Even more awkward was that Luke P. wound up winning the Mr. Right competition. Mike took it upon himself to throw some light shade at the cocktail party after the pageant. "I want to give a cheers to people just being real, being honest," he said, making a toast. "Don't overstep your bounds, make sure this is for the real reason. This is love forever, not just for 15 minutes."

