On Saturday night, comedian Michelle Wolf delivered what might be one of the strongest White House Correspondents' Dinner roasts of the least few years — and she has the tweets to prove it. Reactions to Michelle's Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner roast show Twitter was freaking the heck out, because Wolf was a fearless, incredible, no-shame bad*ss, to put it simply.

Wolf, a contributor and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, literally didn't hold back any punches during her roast on Saturday night. A few choice zingers included:

"We should definitely talk about the women in the Trump administration. There's Kellyanne Conway. Man, she has the perfect last name for what she does. Conway? It's like if my name was Michelle Jokes Frizzy Hair Small Tits. You guys gotta stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. All she does is lie. If you don't give her a platform she has nowhere to lie. It's like that old saying, 'If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree?' I'm not suggesting she gets hurt, just stuck."

"Ivanka Trump is about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons."

"Ivanka Trump has done nothing to satisfy women. So, like father, like daughter."

This story is developing...