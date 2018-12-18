Congratulations are in order for another Real Housewives alum. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is expecting her first child with partner Slade Smiley, the couple announced in a segment on The Doctors on Monday, according to People. This is the long-time couple's first child, but Smiley has two sons, Page Six reported.

Rossi said on the show that, so far, the pregnancy has been a bit more difficult than she was expecting.

"I think they lie to you when they tell you you’re gonna get morning sickness," Rossi said. "They lie to you — it’s all day sickness! But the good news is that my doctor told me that’s actually a good sign."

Rossi and Smiley first started IVF four years ago, but sadly lost 14 embryos following the first round, which led to her wanting to take a break from the process for awhile, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. Rossi told The Doctors that she's due in July of 2019.

"All of this has been such an overwhelming journey, and so when you get to those little milestones, you know you're hearing the heartbeat," Smiley added on the show. "It's so exciting, but it's also relief."

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple has been together for a long time — Rossi and Smiley met over 20 years ago, according to People, but didn't start dating until nearly 10 years later. Though they got engaged in 2013 and at the time, planned to get married, in an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Rossi said that they're no longer in a hurry to get married, per People.

"We’re really content. We’re really happy," Rossi told Us Weekly earlier this year. "I think that one day [we'll] definitely get married, but right now we just really are focused on starting a family so we just don’t really want to put the money and the resources into a wedding because the truth is Slade and I do everything really big."

Rossi joined the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 4, according to E! Online, and left the series in 2013, after the end of the show's eighth season.

