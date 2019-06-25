Summer is a great time to make refreshing smoothies and juices, which is one reason why parents might be interested to learn more about a new recall on frozen berries due to a possible norovirus contamination. Any recall can be concerning, especially when a virus involved, but the upside is there are simple steps you can take to ensure your family's safety.

Frozen berries have been in the news lately, with two major retailers recalling their products due to potential contaminations. On June 7, Kroger pulled its 16 and 48 oz. Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley and 16 oz. Private Selection Frozen Blackberries due to a possible Hepatitis A contamination, according to Kroger's press release. And on June 11, Costco recalled its 4-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend — sold in stores in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Hawaii — for the same reason, according to CBS News.

Unfortunately, the frozen berries market took another hit on June 20, when food supplier Alma Pak, which serves stores like Walmart and Save-A-Lot, voluntarily recalled some of its 16 oz. bags of Great Value Frozen Blackberries and 12 oz. bags of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries due to a potential Norovirus contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for Norovirus," the recall notice reads.

Alma Pak did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for further comment regarding the recall. Romper also reached out to Walmart and Save-A-Lot, but did not immediately hear back.

In case you didn't already know, the Norovirus is an infection "that cause the sudden onset of severe vomiting and diarrhea," the Mayo Clinic's website explains. "The virus is highly contagious and commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or contaminated surfaces. You can also be infected through close contact with an infected person."

To avoid potentially coming in contact with the Norovirus, check to see if you have the recalled products in your freezer. According to the FDA, you should look for Walmart-distributed 16 oz. Great Value Frozen Blackberries with a 078742-431017 UPC code and the expiration dates of 1/25/2021, 3/07/2021, and 4/08/2021. According to the FDA, the possibly contaminated bags were sold in the following states:

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Caroline

Virginia

West Virginia

Additionally, parents should look out for 12 oz. Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries sold by Save-A-Lot with a CPU code of 051933-34784-7 with expiration dates of 04/22/2021, 4/23/2021, and 4/24/2021. According to the Miami Herald, the possibly contaminated bags were sold in the following U.S. states:

Florida

North Carolina

New York

Tennessee

Wisconsin

It's important to note that "no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall" and "impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves," according to Food Safety News.

Additionally, according to the FDA's recall statement, "consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EST."

If you ate the affected products, WebMd states you should watch out for the following potential symptoms of Norovirus:

diarrhea

vomiting

nausea

stomach pain

fever

headache

body aches

If you're still concerned about this recall, don't hesitate to reach out to a trusted medical professional for further guidance.