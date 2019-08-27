You might want to check your back-to-school purchases as a popular item in your child's lunchbox may have been recalled due to a safety concern. On Aug. 27, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall on millions of kids water bottles — sold at multiple popular stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco —due to a potentially hazardous defect. But before you toss out everything in your cupboard or in your kid's backpack, here's what parents need to know about this latest recall.

The CPSC announced today that about 5.7 million water bottles, including 157,000 that were sold in Canada, are being pulled off store shelves because the bottles' clear plastic spout can detach and potentially choke a child. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid," the CPSC said in a recall notice.

The recalled water bottles were sold between April 2018 through June 2019 and come in three sizes: 13 oz., 14 oz. and 20 oz. and included a variety of colors, materials and graphics. The recalled items were sold individually as well as in packs of two and three, according to a recall notice shared on Contigo's website. Additionally, the recalled products have a black spout base and a black spout cover. "The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be BLACK," the CPSC said. "Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle."

So far, according to the CPSC, Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching and 18 of those reports said spouts were found in children's mouths. And, fortunately, as USA Today reported, there have been no injuries reported to date.

While Contigo did not immediately return Romper's request for further comment regarding the recall, the company issued a statement on its website. "As a leading innovator of water bottles, travel mugs and kids bottles, Contigo puts safety and quality first," the recall statement said. "As part of our commitment to consumer safety, Contigo, in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily recalling the lids of the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle.

Romper's requests comment from Target, Walmart, Costco, where the water bottles were sold, were not not immediately returned. The CPSC also noted that the recalled bottles were sold at other stores nationwide and online, though it did not specify where.

If you're concerned that you may have a recalled water bottle, Contigo has directed consumers to visit the company's website for more detailed information about the recall as well as a step-by-step guide on how to tell if your water bottle is included. For further assistance, you can also call the Contigo customer service hotline at (888) 262-0622 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. According to the Contigo, refunds are available at point of purchase or you can order replacement parts by filling out their online form.

This recall comes on the heels of the back-to-school shopping season, with big box stores like Target and Walmart offering deals on anything and everything your child's supply list. And chances are that lunch time items like baggies, food containers, and water bottles were on your to-get list, so you'll want to have a close look in your cupboard for any recalled water bottles to be safe.