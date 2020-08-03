The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide voluntary recall of onions distributed by Thomson International Inc. over Salmonella concerns. The recall on onions includes red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow varieties that were distributed to restaurants, wholesalers, and retail stores in Canada, Washington, D.C., and all 50 U.S. states.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that may be linked to these onions," a recall alert from the FDA read. "Thomson International is recalling the onions out of an abundance of caution."

Thomson International Inc., a grower, packer, shipper, and supplier of produce based in Bakersfield, California, has voluntarily recalled all of the red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions it shipped on or after May 1. According to the FDA, the onions were distributed in cartons and bulk mesh sacks under the brands Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley's Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

Restaurants, retailers, and individual consumers are warned not to eat, sell, or serve any red, white, yellow, or sweet yellow onions they may have received from Thomson International, Inc. or its affiliate brands. "If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or [if] your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out," the FDA cautioned in its recall announcement.

According to the FDA, 396 cases of Salmonella-related illnesses have been reported across 34 states. However, no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified and the FDA is continuing to investigate other potential sources of contamination.

Salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, is a bacterial disease that targets the intestinal tract, causing diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramps, according to Mayo Clinic. While healthy people generally recover from a salmonella infection within a few days with rest and additional liquids, the bacterial disease can cause serious illness or death in those with weaker immune systems or who are either very young or very old.

Consumers with additional questions can call Thomson International, Inc. at 661-845-1111.