If your child loves sweets, it's probably a good idea to check your pantry for a popular brand of cookies. The parent company of Nabisco, Mondelēz Global LLC, announced on Saturday, April 13, that it has voluntarily recalled certain Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies due to an "unexpected solidified ingredient," according to the Miami Herald, though the ingredient hasn't yet been identified.

Given the mysterious nature of the recall, it's fair that some parents may want to know more about this possible safety hazard and whether their cookies are compromised.

I tend to prefer salty foods over sweets, but I can't resist an addictive Chips Ahoy! cookie. Perhaps it's my nostalgia for those days when my mom would include some in my bag lunch, or maybe it's the fructose corn syrup. Either way, Chips Ahoy! cookies are beloved by many, especially young kids. And given the brand's popularity, some people are concerned about the recall of certain Chips Ahoy! cookies.

For starters, this voluntary recall involves some batches of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies in 13 oz. bags, according to WDRB.

Chips Ahoy! attributed the recall to an "unexpected solidified ingredient," tweeting over the weekend, "Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient."

The company also advised consumers to "not eat" the potentially affected products.

Mondelēz Global LLC did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the recall.

Again, Mondelēz Global LLC did not elaborate on what the "unexpected and solidified ingredient" is, but it did warn consumers that "some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received," according to a recall announcement.

To figure out if your cookies are included in the recall, first check to see if the UPC number matches "No. 0 44000 03223 4."

Next, find the expiration date, which can be found on the top left side of the package by the lift tab:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

It's also important to note that the recalled cookies were sold nationwide, and is only being conducted in the United States.

If your cookies are included in the voluntary recall, either throw the package out in the trash or return it to your local grocery store for a refund.

Some customers are taking to Chips Ahoy!'s Facebook page and Twitter account to ask the company to identify the unexpected ingredient publicly. In a press release, Mondelēz Global LLCC advised consumers to "contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall." Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Of course, if you have any immediate concerns, don't hesitate to reach out to a trusted medical professional if you or your child exhibits any troubling symptoms.

As with any recall, it's a good idea to stay up to date with the latest information out there. And reach out to Chips Ahoy! if you have any unanswered questions.