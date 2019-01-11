Spoiler alert: Reese Witherspoon has a gorgeous family. And sometimes, Witherspoon and her loved ones get together for iconic photo shoots. One beautiful example? Look no further than Reese Witherspoon's photo shoot with her mom and daughter for Vogue. Not only is the spread stunning, but it highlights the Witherspoon family's strong genes.

Witherspoon had the honor of appearing on the February cover of Vogue, which was released on Thursday. The actress donned an emerald green gown for the shoot, pairing the look with natural makeup and side swept hair. As for the backdrop? Vogue decided to use a beach scene to compliment Witherspoon's beauty, giving off Big Little Lies vibes.

But wait — the shoot didn't end there. The magazine also shared a photo of Witherspoon posing alongside her daughter, Ava Philippe, 19, and her mother, Betty Reese, 70.

Witherspoon also discussed Betty and Ava with the mag, noting that she gave birth to her daughter one year before filming Legally Blonde. “There are pictures of her as a baby on the set,” she told Vogue.

Can Witherspoon release those pics ASAP? The photos sound adorable.

As for Betty, Witherspoon has fond memories of her mom's career as a nurse.

"There would usually be two women, and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once,” Witherspoon shared, according to TODAY. “And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn’t even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work."

As one might imagine, the breathtaking portrait featuring three generations of Witherspoon women is catching the attention of fans on social media. Many people can't get over how similar the ladies look, while others are simply blown away by the photo's emotional significance.

One fan commented: "Strong genes in this family."

Another commenter chimed in: "Why are they all identical at different ages."

"They’re triplets of different generations," one mesmerized person said.

"Wow...it's like a copy paste," someone else said. "Such a beautiful family!"

Although it's clear these ladies are related, I can't help but think Ava looks more like her dad, Ryan Philippe, while Deacon Philippe takes after Witherspoon. I know, it's quite the hot take.

Of course, the Vogue photo isn't just about looks — it's about powerful women, and it showcases the promise, ambition, and legacy within each generation.

Speaking of ambition, the word is very important to Witherspoon, especially where it pertains to women. She wrote in an essay for Glamour about the subject:

My two older kids are teenagers now, and they will pull me aside and say, 'I’m really proud of you, Mom.' It means a lot to me to have two kids who support my ambition to change perceptions of women. As moms, we have a unique opportunity to keep changing this attitude that ambition is an ugly quality in women ... We have to do our part to change the idea that a woman with passion and ambition is out only for herself. So talk to your kids about ambition as a positive trait in men and women.

Yep, the Witherspoon family genes are strong in more ways than one.

