Ah, springtime. The days are getting longer and warmer. The kids are looking forward to summer vacation. And Easter candy helps parents get through spring break at home with their children. If you're anything like me, then Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs are where's it's at. (It's probably just in my head, but these delectable treats have the perfect ratio of chocolate and peanut butter.) They're basically heaven on Earth. Unfortunately, they're only around for a limited amount of time before it's back to regular old peanut butter cups. Well, Reese's is giving away a box of peanut butter eggs to 500 lucky fans. The brand will ship the eggs frozen so you can enjoy them out-of-season all summer long.

Yep, you read that correctly. If you're a winner, the Easter celebration can continue this summer. (Or, you know, you could just buy a ton of limited-time eggs yourself and put them in your freezer to enjoy later.) So, the deets: According to Today, at precisely 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16, head on over to Reese's social media channels. A link will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. The first 500 people to click through will score a box — 36 packs, actually — of frozen Reese's eggs. Technically, the contest will run through Friday at 3:59 a.m. ET. But we all know these babies will be claimed in less than 1 second.

Reese's took to Twitter on Monday, April 15 to share the egg-citing news. "It's almost Easter which means Reese's Eggs will be gone before you know it," the brand wrote on Twitter. "Now we're throwing them in the freezer until summer for a few lucky fans. Will you be one of them? Check back tomorrow at 3 pm to learn more. #NotSorry."

Let's just say Reese's fans are pretty darn excited about the prospect of receiving a free box of frozen Reese's eggs this summer. One Twitter user wrote, "BRB at 3 tomorrow to see if I can get some frozen happiness."

Another person commented, "I have plenty of room for them! Reese's everything is delicious but the eggs are so soft and smooth."

Yet another Twitter user wrote, "Thanks for freezing my eggs for me. I'll be back tomorrow with my info so you can send them to me. See ya then!"

Reese's fans are kind of hardcore, if you didn't already know. There was that one couple who named their baby girl Reese Eve because their last name is Cupp, according to People. (So her name is literally Reese E. Cupp.) There are also Reese's tattoos, Reese's proposals — you name it. These people mean business.

"We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season," Easter Reese's manager Jan Grinstead said in a press release, according to Delish. "So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter." (Um, yes please!)

That settles it — I'm setting an alarm right now, guys. And you can bet I'll be hovering over my computer screen at 2:59 p.m. tomorrow just waiting to see if I'm one of the fastest clickers. (I've managed to score a coveted Never Ending Pasta Pass from Olive Garden two years in a row; so I think I've got a shot!) Good luck, fellow Reese's lovers. May the odds be ever in your favor.