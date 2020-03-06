Reese's Puffs are one of my kids' favorite cereals, so needless to say, the Reese's Puffs Peanut Butter Bunnies cereal is an absolute must-have for our Easter festivities. I mean, they're just so cute. Who doesn't want a bowl full of chocolate and peanut butter brownie bunny-shaped puffs? Only people who hate joy, that's who.

This cereal returns to stores in March, and like the regular Reese's Puffs cereal, it is made with real peanut butter and real Hershey's cocoa. Also, just like regular Puffs, it turns the milk into a delicious peanut butter cup delight. That is, if it makes it to the milk at all. My kids are fans of just eating by the handful right out of the box. Retailing for about $4 for a family-sized box (you know how cereals are always going on sale), it's an affordable breakfast indulgence.

Why is it that everything Easter-themed from Reese's is so dang good? Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg? Better than the peanut butter cup. The Peanut Butter Bunny? One of the best on the market. And it goes without saying that this cereal hits just a little bit harder when shaped as delicious, tiny little bunnies ready to take a dive into some ice cold milk.

And can we just talk for a minute about all the potential recipes that you could make with these? Truly, I want to make cereal treats studded with mini Cadbury eggs, and these little bunnies pressed into the top. How cute would that be? Or, if you're really festive, you could use some green frosting to pipe onto Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Eggs to look like grass, and then affix these little guys to the top. What a sweet gift those would make.

But truly, what I really want to do is hide the container of Reese's Puffs Peanut Butter Bunnies from my children and eat them right out of the box at night with a pint of Guinness and some reality television. Happy Easter to me.