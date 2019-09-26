Salty popcorn, sugary candy, comfy seats, and a giant glowing screen. A trip to the movies is full of excitement for most kids. But there are some that view theaters as scary rather than fun. So it's amazing to see this movie theater chain stepping in to make the experience more inclusive. And if you have a child who struggles in typical movie theater environment, you might want to check out Regal Cinema's Fall 2019 schedule for sensory-friendly screenings. As it turns out, the lineup is pretty awesome.

Regal Cinema's My Way Matinee program is designed for those with sensory processing disorders, autism, or other special needs by creating a safe and welcoming environment so that no one misses the chance to see a new movie in a theater setting, according to the company's website. Each screening features lower sound and brighter lights, along with the freedom to express one's self by singing, dancing, or any other movement that makes the children feel comfortable.

"Regal strives to be 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie,' and that means creating positive, lasting memories for all moviegoers," Sandra Heinig, director of public relations at Regal, said in a press release, according to Yahoo News. "We are continually expanding this program to include even more theaters, because we want every movie fan to feel comfortable and have fun at Regal."

These screenings are undoubtedly important because 1 in 59 children will be diagnosed with the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) each year, according to Autism Speaks. So finding an offering like this is heaven sent for some parents.

Regal's sensory friendly screenings happen on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. local time at theaters across the country. The company first premiered its My Way Matinee in 2018 with a lineup of new movie releases, and it's continuing this fall with an awesome line up of highly-anticipated releases.

You can find a complete list of participating Regal locations on the company's website. The best part is that tickets are just $6.50 a pop, which leaves a lot of extra dough for snacks!

First up, and showing this Saturday Sept. 28, is Dreamwork's Abominable. The story centers around a young girl who finds a Yeti on her apartment's rooftop. Along with her friends, she sets out on a magical journey to reunite her newfound Yeti friend with his family, according to IMDb. The film is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 37 minutes. Plus, it looks like a film that can be enjoyed by parents and kids alike.

Additional releases include an Oct. 12 screening of The Addams Family, and an Oct. 26 screening of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, according to Yahoo News. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the box office. Check your local listings for November and December offerings, as those will be listed closer to the event dates.

Past screenings included Captain Marvel, Wonder Park, and Hotel Transylvania 3.

It's no doubt that these My Way Matinee screenings should be a great time for the whole family, because when everyone is included, everyone has fun.