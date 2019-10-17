Ever the icon, Barbie is adding another first to her long list of accomplishments. As part of the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience, you can rent Barbie's Dreamhouse in Malibu, California in celebration of the brand's 60th anniversary. Yes, even Barbie is an Airbnb host now (and a pretty good one, judging by the quality of her property pics).

For a unique, once-in-a-lifetime booking opportunity, the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience takes place at a property in the heart of Malibu (naturally). This life-sized version of the beloved Dreamhouse will be available for booking on October 23 at 11:00 a.m. PDT, and there is room for four people for a two-night stay. The one-time reservation runs through Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29, and each night's stay is only $60 each (in addition to taxes and fees) in honor of Barbie's 60th anniversary.

As you might expect, the building and amenities at this real-life Barbie Dreamhouse are next-level luxurious. The gorgeous home offers panoramic views of the ocean and a cool, beachy decor style. With an infinity pool, outdoor meditation room, hobby room, and personal cinema, all of this house is designed to reflect Barbie's many interests and pursuits. (Of course there's a pink-and-blue surfboard propped against the wall of the hobby room.)

Guests in the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience also get the chance to mingle with some inspiring and influential people. Ibtihaj Muhammad, the world-class fencing champion and inspirational role model, will offer individualized fencing lessons for guests. Jill Meyers, a pilot and aerospace engineer, will take guests on a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center as well. Plus, famed chef Gina Clarke-Helm will provide cooking lessons right inside Barbie's kitchen, complete with meals focused on local California fare.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Barbie event without a little glamour. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will drop by for makeovers featuring her Mane Addicts Creator Collective. Between mingling with the amazing guests and relaxing in Barbie's enormous and amazing home, guests of the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience are guaranteed to have an unforgettable stay.

In honor of the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience, Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative. The Dream Gap Project is an initiative aimed at supporting girls in whatever roles they choose. It's aimed at helping girls overcome dated stereotypes about gender and achieve their dreams, whatever those may be.

The move into a role as Airbnb host is only the latest in Barbie's long line of cool accomplishments. A quick glance at the latest Barbie dolls shows her taking on the role of judge, entomologist, marine biologist, astrophysicist, and firefighter. There's still plenty of mermaids and other fantastical elements as well, but overall there's a strong message that Barbie can do it all, which is so cool.

So to support this message and perhaps live out your best Barbie fantasies in real life, the Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Experience is available. For only $60 or so, you and your friends can be anything at the real-life Dreamhouse in Malibu.