For more than a month, the gates at Walt Disney World have remained shut due to the global coronavirus pandemic. And while Disney World won't be opening tomorrow or even next week, a Florida task force has begun to look at what a reopened park might look like. Guidelines released by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force suggests guests may see noticeable changes as reopening Disney World could include social distancing line markers for ride queues.

Members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force — which include Thomas Mazloum, Walt Disney World Resort's senior vice president for Resorts & Transportation Operations — met Tuesday to unveil and discuss initial guidelines for reopening various businesses in Orlando. For large theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, the task force has proposed guidelines that would require tape markings in ride queues to ensure patrons stand six feet apart while they wait. Many Americans may already be familiar with the concept of social distancing lines as many grocery stores have instituted them as a precaution.

The task force also proposed mandating that large and small theme parks reopen in phases. The first phase would see the parks welcoming just 50% of their normal capacity. Guest capacity would increase to 75% in the second phase, followed by a return to 100% capacity by the third phase of reopening. However, because infection rates and community spread remain nearly impossible to predict, the task force has not assigned any set dates or timeframes for its phases of reopening.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Additional guidelines proposed for large theme parks included instructing staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random and encouraging staff aged 65 or older to stay home until the parks have reached phase three of their reopening.

According to the task force, all theme park employees would be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked prior to each shift. Any employee found to have a temperature above 100.4 degrees would not be allowed to enter the park. Touch-less hand sanitizers would be required at the entrance and exit of each ride or attraction as well as at each ticketing entry and turnstiles. A final mandate suggested requiring railings and surfaces be wiped down "after every use."

While Disney Parks has yet to announce a potential reopening date for either of its U.S. locations, PopSugar has reported that Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings said June seemed a "more realistic" timeframe for Disney World's reopening than May. Still, nothing has been made official and both Disney World and Disneyland remain closed.

