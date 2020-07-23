Just because school is shaping up to be a bit different this year doesn't mean your kid won't need supplies and clothes. In fact, a recent survey from RetailMeNot found that the average parent is planning to spend $532 shopping for school in 2020 (compared to $504 in 2019). Luckily, RetailMeNot's back-to-school sale is now live, featuring cash back rewards and promo codes for lots of your favorite stores.

The Rebound with RetailMeNot Mega Savings Event is happening from July 23 through July 26, with deals from more than 100 retailers including AT&T, Best Buy, Staples, Kiehl's, Tarte, shopDisney, Overstock, and many more. From clothes and shoes to laptops and tablets, all your needs for the new school year are covered (and there are deals just for you, too). Plus, you can tell yourself you're helping the hard-hit retail industry to bounce back after the pandemic.

If you're not totally clear on how RetailMeNot works, here's how to shop the sale, according to the website: Either log in or sign up for your free account (which is free, if you don't have one); once the cash back offer is activated, you’ll be directed to the store’s website to make your purchase. You'll earn up to 20% cash back depending on the store (the maximum reward for most brands is $50, but check the details of each individual offer to see how much you'll get).

For example, through RetailMeNot's cash back program, you can get 14% back for any purchase, sitewide, from TOMS (plus, for every $3 TOMS makes, $1 goes back into communities in need). If you're in need of a more athletics-appropriate sneaker, you can also get 10% cash back for online purchases sitewide from Nike and 20% cash back from Adidas and Puma. Head to Macy's for 12% cash back on new school outfits, then treat yourself at Sephora ($10 cash back for online purchases of $100).

RetailMeNot

And Apple's deal is perfect for recent grads: Buy a new Mac or iPad for college and get a set of AirPods for free (there are also a few other educational groups who are eligible, so check out all the details on Apple's website).

Even if you've had a hard time getting excited about school shopping yet, so many brands are participating in this event, you'll definitely feel that BTS shopping thrill come back. Just remember to hurry, because these deals are good while supplies last or until July 26, whichever comes first.