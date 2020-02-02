As the pre-game festivities kicked off the big game between the San Fransisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, viewers likely took note of who sang "The Star Spangled Banner." Because the performance was phenomenal. In case you missed it, let's take a look at how to rewatch Demi Lovato singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato was on fire Sunday evening as she sang a soulful rendition of the national anthem. Fresh off her emotional comeback performance at the Grammy Awards last weekend — the star looked and sounded confident on Feb. 2. And Twitter simply couldn't get enough. One person tweeted, "THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it."

Another Twitter user declared, "DEMI LOVATO JUST SLAYED THAT NATIONAL ANTHEM WOWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!! SOOOO PROUD MAMA!!!! AHHHHHHHH."

Yet another person tweeted, "Best rendition of that since Whitney Houston did it. Love Demi Lovato."

Yes, they went there. Take a listen of Lovato's performance, below, and see if she lives up to Houston's rendition for yourself. Because if you weren't already aware, this girl has some serious chops — and she definitely gave it her all during this year's Super Bowl.

You know, this isn't even Lovato's high-pressure, national anthem performance.

More to come ...