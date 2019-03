There is a new addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta family. And it isn't a housewife — it's much more exciting than that. On Friday, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gave birth to her first child, a girl, with her fiancé Dennis McKinley, and fans could not be happier for the housewife (especially the "king of the housewives," Andy Cohen).

The wait is finally over. Williams gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long on Friday afternoon, the couple confirmed to People. "What a time to be alive!," the couple told People in a statement. "Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, baby PJ."

Awwww. You can sense the couple's excitement over this major news, and who can blame them? It's been six months since Williams announced that she was pregnant for the first time, six years after having a miscarriage, according to People.

But no one was happier for the couple than Andy Cohen himself (who tried to make a connection for his 1-month-old son, Ben, according to E! News.).

"Congratulations to Porsha on your baby!," Cohen tweeted on Friday. "I hope to make a love connection for a Ben!"

But, it's a little unclear what the couple decided to name their baby. Since the time that Williams got pregnant, they've been referring to their baby as PJ — which stands for Porsha Jr. — and could quite possibly be the name of their daughter. "One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I'm not settled on it yet — is PJ," Williams explained to People in September.

More to come...