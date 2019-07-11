It's a happy day for RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi, who welcomed her first child with Slade Smiley on Wednesday, as People reported. The new mom's rep confirmed the news to the outlet, noting that both mom and baby are doing fantastic.

Shortly before Rossi and Smiley welcomed their daughter — who they named Skylar Gray — into the world, the former reality star took to her Instagram stories to share the final photos of bump. "Last moments with Sky in my belly," she captioned one shot. The new was then whisked away to have a C-section, a procedure that reportedly went well.

“Skylar is born and mama and baby are doing well,” Rossi’s representative shared with People. Aww — it's nice to know everything went smoothly for Rossi and her baby.

Although fans weren't given any details about Skylar's height and weight yet, I have a feeling Rossi will release the info soon. Either way, it is confirmed that Skylar has two siblings to welcome her home — brothers Grayson and Gavin, Smiley's children from a previous relationship. In fact, Skylar's middle name — Gray — was chosen in honor of Grayson, who is suffering from a chronic illness, according to Us Weekly.

As some people might know already, it took four years of IVF for Rossi and a vasectomy reversal for Smiley to get to this point.

"It’s honestly so surreal still," said in December 2018 about her journey, according to People. "When you go through a journey like we’ve been through for the last four years together, it’s one of those things where you keep pinching yourself and you keep wondering, 'is this real?'”

Rossi also touched on the difficulty of IVF, telling Us Weekly: “It was difficult on my body...It’s funny because when you get pregnant, and you gain weight, it feels worth it because, at the end, you have a baby. But when I went through IVF, I gained 10 pounds within three weeks and I’ve never done that before in my life. I got cellulite in places that I’ve never had cellulite before.”

The former reality star's pregnancy journey hit another bump after she found out that she would have a C-section.

"When you have this vision of how you want your labor and delivery to go and it doesn't turn out the way you imagined, there is this sadness and internal struggle," she said on Instagram, shortly before the delivery. "I am scheduled for the C-section tomorrow and am going to embrace it with as much confidence as I can, and know that having her in my arms safely is all that matters!"

What wise words — the baby's safety comes first and foremost. It's clear Rossi is going to be a phenomenal mom.

Now that little Skylar is finally here, Rossi can finally enjoy parenthood. And maybe it's just me, but I'm definitely looking forward to this little one's first photoshoot because I have a feeling it will be gorgeously styled and over the top. Congrats Rossi and Smiley!