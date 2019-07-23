In the age of Instagram, celebrities have the opportunity to connect with fans, which can be an amazing thing. The problem? Well, some users struggle with personal boundaries, sharing their not-so-diplomatic opinions in the comments section of celeb's social media posts. Such was the case when a former Real Housewives of Orange County star fended off unwanted opinions about her parenting, even before they were posted. And RHOC alum Meghan Edmonds' message to mom-shamers about her daughter's clothing is literal perfection.

If you follow Edmonds on Instagram, then you already know the ex-reality star frequently shares cute pics of her brood to Instagram. And thus, she’s no stranger to opinion trolls when it comes to certain aspects about her mothering. Just one example? On Monday, Edmonds sent a PSA to fans regarding the fact that her absolutely precious 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, doesn’t wear a lot of clothing when she's at home.

While nudity might not be your preferred fashion statement in the house (it's not mine), it's important to keep in mind that clothing-optional communities exist all over the world. So, it's not unheard of for someone to go sans clothing in the privacy of their own home.

Not to mention, let's not forget the topic at hand here — a 2-year-old child. This is about a kid playing at home, and there's nothing odd about this situation.

When mentioning the fact that Aspen likes to run around sans clothing at home, Edmonds also felt the need to qualify her share. “She’s rarely clothed at home, and I don’t discourage it,” the star captioned her Instagram Story with a censored shot of Aspen getting out of the pool pre-bedtime routine. "If my parenting makes you uncomfortable, please ask yourself, ‘Why?" Edmonds continued.

And I want to know why, too because the culture of parent-shaming and opinion slinging seems to have worsened in the last couple years. In fact, a 2017 national poll of mothers with children aged between 0 and 5 years showed that 61 percent of moms had been criticized for their choices. Yep, it's clear this is a problem in our society.

And of course, Edmonds — also mom to 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes is an easy target because she's in the public eye. Case in point: A user in another post asked about Aspen, "Why is she topless all the time?" The question was in reference to a photo of Aspen inspecting her dinner, wearing pink pants and no shirt at the kitchen table. The comment was left before Edmonds warned people to chill regarding Aspen's outfits (or lack thereof, for that matter).

Still, it's just sad that anyone has to feel they have to defend their parenting to absolutely anyone else. Worse still, Reader's Digest published a list of all the types of mom-shaming, proving that this trend is quite extensive. Some of the gems include shaming from your own mom, or when you shame yourself for some perceived parenting imperfection.

Personally, I think it's outrageous that Edmonds or any other parent out there has to worry about the peanut gallery and this cultural trend of attacking others. It's a wild ride to be a parent, to the say the least.

As for all these things fans worry about, like little Aspen's penchant for nudity? Kids grow out of most things, and as my first daughter's preschool teacher said when I asked her if Faith would ever stop sucking her thumb, it's doubtful she'll be doing it at her wedding. Translation: let kids be kids.