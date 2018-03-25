This weekend, scores of protesters took to the streets across the United States to protest gun violence. Led by the survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, many of the protesters were still children and the demonstrations themselves were primarily organized by a group of determined teenagers. While many have lauded their bravery, Rick Santorum said that kids should focus on CPR classes instead of tackling gun violence and people on social media were not impressed with his suggestion.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, the former Republican senator from Pennsylvania said the the children behind the March For Our Lives should focus their efforts on being able to medically respond to an active shooter, instead of trying to prevent one in the first place.

"How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter?" he said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, according to Esquire. CNN reported that Santorum did concede and said that he was proud of the children for organizing such a large protest, but that he didn't think stricter gun laws would solve any of their problems.

Santorum's comments were certainly not well-received on Twitter, where many expressed their outraged at his remarks, especially considering the emotional impact of Saturday's protests.

CNN on YouTube

Also on the State of the Union panel was Van Jones, who told Santorum that he had a son who was about to be in high school, and he was hoping he never had a son who needed to revive a friend from being shot at school. "I want him focused on algebra and other stuff," he said. "If his main way to survive high school is learning CPR so when his friends get shot ... that to me, we've gone too far. I'm proud of these kids. I know you're proud of these kids too."

