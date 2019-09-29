Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are closing out 2019 on a high note. That's because at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, Ricky Martin announced he's expecting baby number four in the sweetest, most heartwarming speech, according to People. Talk about an exciting development for the couple and their adorable family.

Martin attended the dinner with his family to accept an award recognizing his "advocacy of LGBT rights and philanthropy," according to People. And during his acceptance speech, he made the huge announcement in regards to expanding his family. "My husband, Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids," Martin said, according to People. "You guys are amazing, I love you."

Martin also gave his 8-month-old daughter with Yosef, Lucia, a special shout out in the speech, too, according to People, before announcing his exciting news to the crowd. "And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant," Martin added. "We are waiting. I love big families."

Oh my god, how sweet!

If Martin wants a big family, then he's definitely on the way to getting one. He first became a father in August 2008 when a surrogate mother gave birth to his twin boys, Valentino and Matteo, according to People. At the time, Martin was raising the twin boys all on his own, which was a decision he was confident in. Martin explained to People four months later that he always knew he wanted to become a father, and surrogacy was the best option for him. "I thought, 'I'm going to jump into this with no fear.' I put my name on the list for one baby, and then I found out I got two!," he said.

"I don't have a nanny," Martin explained to People at the time. "I'm doing this on my own because I don't want to miss a moment."

More to come...