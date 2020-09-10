It's not always easy to turn off your mind and relax, and oftentimes people turn to things like coloring books, reading, or listening to podcasts to help. Another common way to unwind is by working on a challenging puzzle, and Rifle Paper Company's new jigsaw puzzles are so pretty, you'll have a hard time putting the pieces back in the box after you've completed it.

If you've ever browsed the puzzle section of a store, you've likely been underwhelmed with the pattern options, or have been completely overwhelmed by the idea of trying to complete some of the purposefully difficult ones. All of Rifle Paper Company's new puzzles offer a happy medium. Each one is uniquely cut into 500 pieces, with graphics that are both gorgeous and challenging, but not impossible.

There are four prints to choose from, each of which is one of Rifle Paper Company's best selling prints. They include Garden party, which is a collage of bright and bold flowers, Strawberry Fields, a more realistic but equally as whimsical floral pattern, Camont, a scene that's reminiscent of a picturesque cottage in the country, and Maps, which is a grid of 12 city maps including Sydney, Paris, Rome, New York, and more. All of the puzzles come in an eye-catching box complete with gold foil details, and are priced at $34.

The new puzzles are available to purchase online now. You'll want to grab yours sooner rather than later, though. Since they're designed using the company's already best selling patterns, these beauties are sure to get scooped up quickly. If nothing else, you should get one before they sell out so you don't end up having to put together another puzzle with a unique cat picture on it.