As a domestic abuse survivor, Rihanna has no tolerance for ignorant comments about domestic abuse and the countless people it affects on a daily basis. Case in point: On Thursday, Rihanna slammed a Snapchat ad that made light of abuse. Not only is Rihanna sticking up for herself, but her message is in support of all the women and children out there who face violence everyday. Snapchat did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Snapchat landed in hot water for an offensive ad it featured on its app. The ad asked users whether they'd prefer to "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown," a question that is as hurtful as it is tone deaf. Many people expressed outrage about the since-removed ad, including Chelsea Clinton. “Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny," Clinton tweeted on Monday, according to The Cut. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this.”

Awful, indeed. Not only is it mind-boggling that any company would make a joke about domestic violence, but it seems especially egregious that Snapchat would target a person who survived a horrific assault.

