Rihanna's 2018 Grammys Outfit Didn't Disappoint Because She Is A Queen

Look, I love Beyoncé as much as the next person, but I would really like to spend a little bit more time talking about Rihanna. She has a slightly harder edge than Beyoncé, and a slightly more IDGAF attitude, which I appreciate. That's why I was very much looking forward to seeing Rihanna's 2018 Grammys outfit, and let me tell you it did not disappoint. RiRi showed up in what looked to be a shiny brown raincoat with matching pointy-toed boots and gloves and big, amazing hair. Sure, when described that look doesn't sound like it screams sex, but Rihanna was wearing it. So it did.

At the 2017 Grammys, Rihanna's bright orange bra top and huge princess-y black skirt were gorgeous together, but she earned my unending loyalty and adoration with her bejeweled flask that she surreptitiously sipped from throughout the ceremony. At the 2018 Grammys, Rihanna was just as cool and queenly as ever in her coat-dress and matching accessories. Nobody but Rihanna could pull this look off. Twitter, obviously, was a huge fan of the idol's outfit.

At the 2017 Grammys Rihanna's incredible album ANTI was largely snubbed, though it garnered several nominations. At the 2018 Grammys, Rihanna returns both as a nominee (and winner) for Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kendrick Lamar on "LOYALTY," as well as a performer. Other nominees in this category included 6LACK, Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé, and SZA Featuring Travis Scott. The Grammys opened up strong with this category as the first award announced — and I am so glad that Rihanna and Lamar took it.

Since Rihanna for some reason skipped the red carpet, this was how she debuted her Grammys look, and it honestly couldn't have been better. Who needs a red carpet moment when Rihanna can show up and just accept an award? This win also convinced me that I am not the only person who truly appreciates how incredible Rihanna is.

