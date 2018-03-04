Rita Moreno is having a whirlwind awards season, thanks largely to the fact that the New York Times identified her in a photo caption as "Norman Lear's guest" at the Golden Globes and not, oh, I don't know, "one of only 12 EGOT winners and prolific actress who's still working after seven decades in the industry." She was on Lear's arm at the Globes because she's currently killing it in the Netflix reboot of his successful 1970s sitcom One Day at a Time, but Rita Moreno's Oscar outfit included a West Side Story callback, honoring her iconic role in one of great classics of American cinema.

In 1962, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story and and she wore the very same dress to that awards show. Moreno said on the E! Red Carpet that she was expecting to lose to Judy Garland that year, and flew back from Manila in the Philippines to attend the Oscars at the last minute. (That's also where she bought the gown.) It's a good thing she decided to show up, because she won and thus, her journey on the road to EGOT-dom began. Moreno claims that the dress has been hanging in her closet all these years and it looks pretty pristinely preserved.

"The fabric is made out of obi which is the sash that Japanese women use on their kimonos," she told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Red Carpet. "They're usually folded over and over and over; this is one piece of fabric."

There is a minor structural difference to the dress (or it's possible that the skirt and bodice are two separate pieces). The 1962 version was a high-necked sleeveless ensemble, and the modern day version she wore to this year's Oscars was strapless. But she kept the long black gloves with the outfit and added a gold and black statement necklace.

