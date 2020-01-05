What's better than a pint-sized leading man with an adorably crooked smile in a bow tie and a burnt-orange velvet blazer? Nothing, that's what. Ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday, E! News caught up with celebs on the red carpet — and among them was a record-setting, young British actor. And JoJo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis at the 2020 Golden Globes was hilariously charming.

If you're not familiar with the WWII dark comedy, it's directed by Taika Waititi and based on a book written by Christine Leunens. Davis stars as Jojo Betzler, a dedicated member of the Hitler Youth who is livid when he discovers his mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo — who has an imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler — is then forced to "make a choice between love and hate," according to Deadline.

For those who have never seen the film, though, Davis' quirky interview on the Golden Globes red carpet was probably still a delight. Sporting a burnt-orange suit, the 12-year-old was incredibly chatty with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. (Personally, I couldn't help but smile through each question he answered — and the subsequent story he told.) Even the Hot Priest got a kick out of the Jojo Rabit star. Not long after Davis' entertaining interview with Rancic, Jarett Wieselman tweeted, "The star of Jojo Rabbit saying everyone should be able to kick Hitler in the balls on their birthday is, as they say, A MOOD."

More to come ...