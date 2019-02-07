You've been meaning to finally cash in that vacation time your boss says you have accrued, but it's hard to get away, it's expensive, and with young kids in tow, isn't a vacation more like one big long work day, anyway? One cruise line's answer is... heck no. Royal Caribbean's "WOW" sale is back, so it's time to book your next family vacation.

As PopSugar reported, the cruise company's "WOW" sale, which it has rolled out in past years, is back for 2019. The sweet deal allows you such options as buying one ticket and getting 60 percent off the second and having the kids cruise for free on select sailings of four nights or more.

If that doesn't sound reasonable enough, the line is also offering as much as $400 in credit to use on your cruise (remember, there is a spa onboard) when you book as part of this offer.

The whole shebang can be purchased on the Royal Caribbean website by Feb. 10 (meaning you must book by then, but you can travel later).

According to the website My Travel Layaway, which notes the deal's fine print, when Royal Caribbean says that "kids sail free," that means that the third guest "and higher" in your party cruises for absolutely free as long as they are 12 years of age or younger.

I take the "and higher" to mean that more than just your first kid cruises free — which is pretty amazing — but you will have to double-confirm on your end. There is also an exclusion as far as this deal, in that you can actually take the trip starting in early March and through the end of the year — but not for Spring Break, which does sort of make sense, if you think about it. The deal also excludes Thanksgiving, Easter, and summer trips.

Meaning, if you have kids in school already, their break from classes will probably be within the cruise line's exclusion period, sometime at the end of March or beginning of April. And it may be too hard (and sadly, not advisable) to pull them out without an "excused" absence... Even if said absence involved the absolute dire need for your family to chill out and sunbathe together. It's an emergency, people! Why won't that lady with the glasses in the school's front office understand this?

Cruises that include this deal set sail for such picturesque locales as Alaska; Bahamas; Bermuda; Canada; the Caribbean; Cuba; Europe, and Hawaii, according to My Travel Layaway.

Also, for those with an older kid who also badly need this trip... sorry, Charlie. Age 13 and above is an adult for cruising purposes. But let's say you're an exhausted parent of a toddler and a preschooler. In that case, this deal is pretty much tailor-made for you. Please go and enjoy, for the rest of us.

Oh, did I mention that the cruises also have an "Adventure Youth Program," where your little ones go and enjoy themselves... while you and the spouse go enjoy yourselves at, say, the poolside bar. Ahhh...

According to the Royal Caribbean blog on YouTube, such tempting sales go along with a $900 million update to the Royal Caribbean fleet, which will include makeovers to individual ships, the addition of a shipboard app, and such new touches as a blowout salon on some cruises.

Happy sailing to you.