This year has been a year for the history books. Whether you loved it or not, 2018 was a major year for a lot of people — and it was a major year for the members of the United Kingdom's royal family in particular. Prince William and his family, along with his brother, Prince Harry, and their extended family celebrated major milestones this year — and the royal family highlights of 2018 prove that it was such an incredible year for them.

What didn't happen this year in the royal family? The family celebrated a lot this year, having more happy times and parties than most people would. I mean, it's hard for them not to celebrate after the year they had. There were two marriages, a birth, and plenty of adorable moments to go around in the family. 2018 got off to an incredible start, especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement just two months before the start of the new year.

If 2018 was this amazing for the family, then 2019 might be just as great. But before the family can look to the future, here is all of the amazing highlights from the royal family this year.

Prince Louis' Birth

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the year might have gotten off to a slow start, at first, things really picked up in the springtime, when Prince William and wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed their third child into the world on April 23, according to the BBC. Just four days later, Kensington Palace announced that the couple named their newborn Prince Louis Arthur Charles, according to TIME.

Seeing the family make their first appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital was a major highlight, especially since they came out merely hours after Middleton gave birth. Seeing the smiles on their faces was absolutely incredible.

Prince William & Middleton's Anniversary

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just days after giving birth, Middleton celebrated her seven year wedding anniversary to Prince William on April 29, according to Brides. Although this wedding anniversary wasn't a part of a major milestone year, the timing was super special nonetheless. This year, they were able to celebrate with a new family member, which made their anniversary all the more sweet.

Prince Harry & Markle's Wedding

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There is so much to say about Prince Harry and Markle's absolutely gorgeous wedding — and there is so much that people have already said. But here's a refresher. The American actress and prince married on May 22 in a gorgeous televised ceremony at Windsor Castle. The entire wedding was simple but spoke volumes — from Markle's gorgeous white sheath dress, to her sparkling tiara, to the beautiful white floral arrangements decorating the chapel. But this wasn't the only thing that people were talking about. It was hard to ignore their amazing guest list (which featured people like Oprah and George Clooney, according to Harper's Bazaar), and super adorable bridesmaids and page boys (including Prince Harry's niece and nephew).

And once the TV cameras turned off, the party really got started. Markle got to change into a gorgeous Stella McCartney gown for the private reception, which reportedly was the party of the year.

Prince Louis' Christening

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Louis' christening in July marked the second time that people got a glimpse at the smallest prince, which was such a special occasion. Although this occasion was only significant to the members of the royal family, it was the perfect excuse for people to get another glimpse at the gorgeous royal family all dressed up in their finest outfits, which was so worth it.

Princess Eugenie's Wedding

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year, the royal family got to celebrate at not one but two royal weddings. On October 12, the Queen's granddaughter (and Prince William's cousin), Princess Eugenie married her then-fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. The wedding was held in a familiar location at Windsor Castle, which is the same place Markle and Prince Harry married, according to the Telegraph.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George also made an appearance at this wedding as a bridesmaid and page boy, respectively.

Prince Harry & Markle's Big Announcement

Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Just days after Princess Eugenie's wedding, on October 15, Prince Harry and Markle made one of the biggest announcements of the year — they're expecting their first child due in Spring 2019, according to People. Fans could not be any more excited for the couple, especially since both of them had been super outspoken about their desire to start a family and become parents.

This announcement made their goals become more of a reality.

Prince Harry & Markle's Royal Tour

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just days after their announcement, in late October, Prince Harry and Markle left for a very long royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, and surrounding countries. This was because Prince Harry was making an appearance at the Invictus Games, according to Entertainment Tonight. But this tour was more about catching a glimpse at Markle's bump and seeing the couple be super cute together. And luckily, they delivered on the super cute photo opportunities.

Middleton's Return To The Public

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

October was clearly a huge month for the royal family. This month also marked Middleton's return to making public appearances after taking her maternity leave. This was such a highlight — people got to take outfit inspiration from Middleton and she delivered with super cute anecdotes about her children that she gathered while she was away.

Prince Charles' Birthday

In November, the royal family celebrated Prince Charles' 70th birthday, which was a super exciting milestone, especially because he is the future King of the United Kingdom. In honor of his birthday, a gorgeous family photo was released, showing all of the royals having such a good time together. This portrait was worth the wait.

Their Royal Christmas Cards

Finally, just this month, Prince William and his family released their annual Christmas card, according to People, putting a super sweet end to such an amazing year for the royal family. In the Christmas card, all of Prince William's children look so grown up and super relaxed. This Christmas card shows the royal family at their most relaxed and happiest yet, making it so much fun to see.

While 2019 has so much to live up to, it's likely that it will be just as amazing as this year.

After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.