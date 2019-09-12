If there's anyone who knows anything about, well, pretty much anything in life, it's RBG. Therefore, it's unsurprising that when Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave marriage advice to Jennifer Lopez, it was a truly timeless bit of wisdom and honestly something everyone could learn from and utilize in their own lives.

For those who need a debriefer, Ginsburg was happily married to Marty Ginsburg for many years until he passed in 2010, according to Town & Country. Lopez, on the other hand, got engaged to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, according to CNN. And looking for wisdom from those who have had successful marriages prior, Lopez reached out to meet Ginsburg and introduce her to Rodriguez, which Ginsburg shared during an interview at the Library of Congress's National Book Festival, The Hill reported.

Together, Lopez and Rodriguez visited Ginsburg at her Supreme Court chambers, and NPR's Nina Totenburg — who was interviewing Ginsburg at the event — inquired what Lopez asked. "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage. But now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world," Ginsburg told Totenburg. "Did you pass on your mother-in-law's secret?" Totenburg replied.

"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law — I was married in her home — she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage...," Ginsburg said. As for the advice, her mother-in-law told her, Ginsburg shared: "It helps sometimes to be a little deaf."

Allison Shelley/Getty Images News/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ginsburg went on to say that it was advice that she's applied to both personal and work life, and accredits somewhat for why she's still happily employed.

If anyone is qualified to be giving that kind of marriage advice, it's undoubtedly Ginsburg. She and her late husband were a highly ambitious, successful couple who still prioritized each other and their family together. (People reported that Ginsburg referred to Marty as the only boy she had ever dated who cared she "had a brain.")

In an op-ed in The New York Times, Ginsburg opened up about how her ambition to attend law school could have been compromised by becoming pregnant, but why she decided to press on and pursue both, with a great deal of Marty's help, calling him "supersmart," "exuberant," and "ever-loving."

"I have had more than a little bit of luck in life, but nothing equals in magnitude my marriage to Martin D. Ginsburg. I do not have words adequate to describe my supersmart, exuberant, ever-loving spouse," she wrote for The New York Times in 2016. "Early on in our marriage, it became clear to him that cooking was not my strong suit. To the eternal appreciation of our food-loving children (we became four in 1965, when our son, James, was born), Marty made the kitchen his domain and became chef supreme in our home."

In another interview with NPR, Ginsburg opened up about how much she misses her husband, and how he helped her through her two different bouts of cancer. "I miss him every morning, because I have no one to go through the paper and pick out what I should read," she said, heartbreakingly.

Though Lopez has not announced her forthcoming wedding date, it's clear that she's received some of the soundest marriage advice available, and we can only be grateful that we got to hear it, too.