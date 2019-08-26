There's really nothing better than getting to watch some of our favorite celebs become ~relatable~ parents, and the King and Queen of it all may very well be Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The couple is currently expecting another child together, and Ryan Reynolds' latest comment about their third baby, who should be making their debut soon, was yet another example of expertise in dad jokes.

If you're a stan of Reynolds and Lively, you'll know that this is a couple with a great sense of humor. Reynolds is often trolling his wife and kids on Twitter. For example, back in October 2016, Reynolds penned this tweet about his daugter: "The mobile above my daughter's crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is." And in another tweet, the soon-to-be dad of three shared this with his Twitter followers: "Put the baby down in her crib tonight. She scrunched her nose so cute, giggled, then turned into thousands of bats."

The trolling isn't only from Reynolds though; to commemorate each other's birthdays or big events, Reynolds and Lively have been known to post unseemly photos of the other person, wherein they are either out of frame, or replaced with another celebrity. Remember that time Lively posted a photo of Ryan Gosling on her husband's birthday? Well, he made up for it yesterday, posting an entire gallery of photos of Lively with her eyes closed.

Said gallery included a photo of a very pregnant Lively, which elicited one fan to say: "Get that baby outta there!" To which, Reynolds hilariously replied: "I keep whispering, 'stay in...'" which is both funny and a little too real, as any parent of more than two kids will undoubtedly understand.

Earlier this year, Lively subtly announced her pregnancy with the couple's third child while on the red carpet for her husband's latest film, Detective Pikachu. "PokeMOM" she wrote on Instagram, holding her stomach in a yellow dress. "... Out now."

Lively and Reynolds already share two daughters together, James and Inez, and People previously reported that those close to them shared they are "so happy and excited about having another baby," and that they are really "the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could."

And while the couple both have bustling film careers, they seem to balance their work and family time by sticking to one cardinal rule: they don't do projects at the same time. More importantly, the family always sticks together, following one parent or the next to different filming locations. Reynolds explained their approach to People as follows: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us."

For her part, Lively has always been open about how her family is her priority, no matter what. As she told Marie Claire in 2016, "All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family. That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are clearly doing a fantastic job raising their two and soon-to-be three children. Their priorities really are straight: humor, family, and being together. What more could you ask for?