In a virtual interview on Wednesday's at-home edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, actor Ryan Reynolds joked about social distancing with his daughters amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Deadpool actor revealed that although he's the only male in his house — Reynolds household includes wife Blake Lively, their three daughters, and his mother-in-law — he's not missing the company of men.

"I do not miss masculine company at all," Reynolds told Late Show host Stephen Colbert. "Men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise, so it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff."

So, how exactly has the actor been spending his time at home? It seems he's not afraid to get crafty with his daughters, who range in age from 5 years old to just 8 months. "I tried not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they were born but each one, when they came out that chute, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day so that's what I do," Reynolds said. "This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

The actor went on to joke that the time he spends on tissue-paper dressmaking could ultimately end up benefiting him in the future. "We're developing the skills that are going to take us into the new world," he said of the project. It certainly would put him ahead of the curve when it comes to fashioning a post-apocalyptic outfit.

However, like many other parents currently grappling with school closures, Reynolds said he and Lively were attempting to make plenty of time for educational activities during their extra time at home. "We are doing a lot of homeschooling," Reynolds said, likely in reference to his 5-year-old and 3-year-old. "We're lucky enough to have a little tiny garden. So, we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking."

Reynolds told Colbert that his mother-in-law, whom he called a "lifesaver," was also staying at home with him and Lively. "It's been incredible to have her here," the actor said. "She doesn't know it, but actually, she's emergency food if this gets real." The father of three also joked that he would "not hesitate to eat the children" if the current public health situation ended up disrupting food supplies.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds and Lively have donated $100,000 to four separate hospitals in New York for a combined total of $400,000. The couple has also given $1 million split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and allocated 30% of proceeds from their online Aviation Gin bottle sales to bartenders now out of work due to coronavirus. Mint Mobile, another company Reynolds is a partial owner of, is also offering customers free unlimited data amid the pandemic.

