Ah, celebrity love. Sometimes it lasts, sometimes it doesn’t, but every once in a while, along comes a couple so perfect they become an inspiration. There’s so much to be said about one of our favorite celebrity couples — they’re beautiful, funny, and after nearly seven years of marriage, seem to be falling even more in love. So here’s a look at Ryan Reynolds’ most romantic quotes about Blake Lively from their years together that will immediately give you heart eyes.

The couple met in 2010 when they were cast as leads in the movie Green Lantern, according to Cosmopolitan. Although the film was a bit of a flop, they came away from the experience with a solid friendship formed. That worked, because at the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was dating Penn Badgley, her co-star on Gossip Girl.

Throughout the press tours and promotional screenings, the pair kept being reunited, until Reynolds' divorce and Lively’s split from Badgley. Finally, in October 2011, People reported that the friendship had blossomed into a romance. The actress was spotted leaving Reynolds' Boston apartment over his birthday weekend, while he was in the city filming R.I.P.D., as People reported.

A short year later, they were married in a surprise ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, according to E! News. And since then, they've blessed us with so many swoon-worthy quotes, like these.

When Reynolds Explained Their First “Date”

OK, it wasn’t actually a date between the two of them, but they were both there; they pair double-dated once before they started dating each other. As he told Entertainment Weekly:

About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. It was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across.

When He Praised Her Every Ability

In an interview with ELLE, Reynolds was asked what his wife has taught him and he came back with this sweet response:

Alphabetical or chronological? She's as handy as any home-improvement character you'd ever meet. Her mom will say, "Ryan, how do I back up this hard drive?" And I'm just looking at her going, "You're asking the wrong person. Blake is right there."

Including Emotional Ones

Humans of New York snapped the above photo of the couple at the Met Gala in 2017. For the caption, Reynolds shared of his wife:

She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.

And Complimented Her Style

According to Glamour, in an interview with AOL Build, Reynolds gave his wife the highest of praise for her ability to walk the carpet.

“My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I’ll say that," Reynolds said. "Yeah, she might be the Beyonce of red carpets. She’s turned that into an athletic event. There’s kung fu involved, it’s very intense."

When He Got Real About Fatherhood

Speaking to David Letterman, Reynolds got uncharacteristically sentimental about the gift of fatherhood that Lively had given him, saying:

I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life. I couldn't even believe it.

He quickly jumped back into form, joking that he would use his wife as a human shield to protect his newborn daughter.

And Did It Again

Later in the same interview with Letterman, Reynolds continued on to compliment his wife even more. According to HuffPost, he said:

I'm just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life-support system, but my wife, she's breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She's a human Denny's all day long ... and it never ends for her. She's the most beautiful Denny's you've ever seen though, I guarantee it.

When He Thanked Her In His Classic Way

Even when he’s waxing romantic, Reynolds still knows how to bring the funny. In his acceptance speech for the Canada Walk of Fame, he thanked his wife by saying: "My wife, Blake, who is like an alien, like MacGyver had a baby with Brigitte Bardot. The most interesting thing about me is her."

It's 1,000 percent clear that Reynolds is head over heels in love with his wife, and getting to hear him gush from about her from time to time is the ultimate Valentine's Day gift.