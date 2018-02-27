Just months after Ryan Seacrest's former stylist, Suzie Hardy, came forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations against the E! News host in November 2017, Hardy elaborated on her claims in an interview with Variety published on Monday. In the extensive interview, Ryan Seacrest's former stylist opened up about the allegations and how her supposed experiences have affected her personal life. Although there's a lot to dissect in the interview, here's everything that's known about Hardy's claims so far. Seacrest's legal team did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

When news of Hardy's claims first broke in November, Seacrest referred to her allegations as "reckless," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hardy, who worked for Seacrest for almost 10 years, alleged at the time that Seacrest behaved inappropriately towards her on multiple occasions, according to People. Following Hardy's initial allegations, E! News started an investigation that lasted for two months, and the network stated that there wasn't any sufficient evidence to back up Hardy's story. As for Hardy, however, she remains haunted by Seacrest's alleged actions.

In a statement to Romper about E! News' initial investigation, an E! spokesperson says, "E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest.

The statement added, "E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity."

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hardy, a single mother to a daughter, was initially thrilled to be working for Seacrest. “I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Hardy told Variety. "I didn’t have to worry anymore. I was going to get a regular paycheck every week.” Unfortunately, Hardy's excitement quickly dissipated after Seacrest's assistant supposedly began dropping hints that the television host was interested in her romantically.

By the end of Hardy's first year working for Seacrest, she claims she learned that he had a "crush" on her, according to Variety. Hardy also claims that Seacrest allegedly requested her to "take a nap" with him before his gig hosting the 2008 “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special.

More to come...