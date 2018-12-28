Maybe you've been planning a big New Year's Day brunch for a couple of weeks. Maybe you've got nothing on the calendar, but woke up to a bare refrigerator and complaining children. Regardless, it's New Year's Day and you realized you're one ingredient short for your famous breakfast casserole, mimosas aren't happening without orange juice, or you're totally out of one of your family's staples. Is Safeway open on New Year's Day, though? The downside of holidays is that last-minute, emergency shopping options are often limited.

Luckily for anyone with a Safeway nearby, the chain grocery store will be open on New Year's Day this year. Many stores will have shortened hours on the holiday, but we're talkin' 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. instead of the usual 5:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. In other words, you should easily be able to get anything and everything you need for your festivities, whether planned or spur of the moment. Before you grab your keys and head out the door, I'd advise that you double check your particular location. All of the holiday hours (for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day) are listed on their site.

Speaking of New Year's Day last-minute shopping trip, here's a fun lil' story. A few years ago, I made a New Year's resolution to become more dependable. I'd started a nasty habit of flaking on plans, and I decided to nip it in the bud. Of course, I started the year off with a real challenge after announcing spontaneously (and loudly) that I'd be hosting a New Year's Day brunch and hair of the dog extravaganza, which I completely and totally contribute to the several glasses of champagne I'd had. The next morning, I woke up determined to make it happen (and equally determined to eat my way through my hangover) and I thanked my lucky stars for the few grocery stores open on the holiday. It may not have been the most organized shindig, but hey... I kept my word! Hopefully your New Year's Day plans are a bit less impromptu, but regardless, it's good to know that you'll be able to get whatever you need.

Not up to grocery shopping, hosting, cooking, or doing really anything productive? Hey, I've been there too. To be quite honest, it always impresses me when someone's able to rebound quickly after the holidays and become a fully-functioning member of society come January 1. If you're in search of food that doesn't require any effort, there are plenty of restaurants open on New Years' Day. According to food blog Delish, Chick Fil A, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Panera, Starbucks, and Waffle House will all be open on January 1, to name just a few. Sometimes, plopping yourself down in a cushy booth and being served is just much more appealing, no shame there.

Whether you're hosting a party to kick off the New Year or simply need to do some necessary grocery shopping after a week of holiday merriment and general procrastination, Safeway has got you covered.

