Romper

Sam's Club's 1-Day May 2019 Sale Will Get Your Family Up For The *Best* Summer

By
Share

There are still a few more weeks to go until summer is officially here, but some stores are already rolling out amazing deals. One summer bargain bonanza that you absolutely need to check out is the Sam's Club one-day summer 2019 sale, which features tons of discounts aimed at backyard and beach fun.

The sale kicks off on Saturday, May 11. You can snag deals online at 12:01 a.m., and in stores when they open up at 7 a.m. It's probably no coincidence that the massive sale starts the day before Mother's Day. If you've waited until the last minute to pick out the perfect present, there are sales on some great potential gifts for mom, including jewelry and cookware.

If you don't already have a Sam's Club membership, some of these sale prices will have you seriously tempted to sign up for one ASAP. A basic yearly membership costs $45, and there's an option for a $100 membership where you earn two percent cash back. Keep in mind that sites like Groupon run discounts on memberships every so often as well, so it's worth a quick Google search before you commit.

Here's at look at 10 of the best deals from the Sam's Club one-day sale that the whole family can benefit from.

1. Bling

Prasiolite Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

$350

$320

Sam's Club

This gorgeous ring is $30 off during the one-day sale, along with tons of other gemstone jewelry over $100.

2. Mega Kiddy Pool

My 1st Splash N Slide

$200

$150

Sam's Club

Why bother buying tickets to a pricy waterpark when you can set up your own backyard oasis? This inflatable pool features a slide, a climbing wall, and best of all, a pump to blow it up.

3. Trampoline

15' Steelflex Trampoline with Electron Shooter

$270

$200

SportsPower

Kids can do more than just bounce on this trampoline. It also comes with an interactive target game that lets kids practice their hand eye coordination as they jump around and look for their target.

4. Wine Tumblers

Insulated Wine Tumblers 4-PacK

$20

$16

Member's Mark

Parents can get in on the summer fun with these cute wine tumblers. There's a latched lid to prevent spills. Many of the customers who gave them glowing reviews online say their only regret is not buying more. Well, now's their time to stock up.

5. Beach Towels

Oversized Beach Towels

$12

$9

Member's Mark

You can never have too many towels for hitting the beach or jumping in the pool. These over-sized ones are six feet long and more than three feet wide, and come in 20 different brightly colored patterns.

6. Blow Up Bed

Queen Dura-Beam Series Headboard Airbed with Built-In Pump

$70

$50

Intex

Whether you're expecting summer visitors or heading out on an epic camping trip, this inflatable bed makes a comfy place to crash.

7. Backyard Playset

Orchard View Manor Playset

$1,800

$1,400

KidKraft

Your kids will go bananas for this massive playset. With three swings, two slides, a rock wall, and more, it should provide endless hours of outdoor entertainment all summer long.

8. Instant Pot

Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$130

$80

Instant Pot

You don't often see Instant Pots this deeply discounted. If mom doesn't already have one, it could be a great Mother's Day find. But make sure you gift it with something that she can enjoy for herself, too.

9. All Things Evenflo

Exersaucer Fast Fold and Go Activity Center

$100

$80

Evenflo

If you've got a little one or are expecting, you need to hit up this sale. All Evenflo baby gear, from strollers to carseats to this exer-saucer, will be 20 percent off.

10. Laptop

Touchscreen HD Notebook

$900

$500

HP

Got a kid who's going to need a new laptop for school come September? It's never too early to cash in on a deal like this one.