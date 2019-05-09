There are still a few more weeks to go until summer is officially here, but some stores are already rolling out amazing deals. One summer bargain bonanza that you absolutely need to check out is the Sam's Club one-day summer 2019 sale, which features tons of discounts aimed at backyard and beach fun.

The sale kicks off on Saturday, May 11. You can snag deals online at 12:01 a.m., and in stores when they open up at 7 a.m. It's probably no coincidence that the massive sale starts the day before Mother's Day. If you've waited until the last minute to pick out the perfect present, there are sales on some great potential gifts for mom, including jewelry and cookware.

If you don't already have a Sam's Club membership, some of these sale prices will have you seriously tempted to sign up for one ASAP. A basic yearly membership costs $45, and there's an option for a $100 membership where you earn two percent cash back. Keep in mind that sites like Groupon run discounts on memberships every so often as well, so it's worth a quick Google search before you commit.

Here's at look at 10 of the best deals from the Sam's Club one-day sale that the whole family can benefit from.