There's going to be a lot of appreciation going on in the month of May and one popular vacation destination is getting in on the action. Sandals Resorts is giving free vacations to moms, teachers, nurses, and military members, all of whom are singled out for gratitude during the month. So here's everything you need to know.

May hosts Mother’s Day on May 12, but it also features Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6 to May 10, National Nurses Day on May 6, and is Military Appreciation Month, according to Daytona Beach’s News-Journal. To celebrate the slew of events, Sandals Resorts is launching “Maycation,” during which they'll give out 31 prizes of vacation packages, for each day in the month, to people who fall into one of those categories.

Prize winners will be given a seven-day, six-night vacation for two adults at the Sandals or Beaches resort of their choice. Options include getaways to Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua, the Bahamas, and more, according to the company’s website. The contest opened on April 15 and the winners will be chosen every Friday throughout the month of May, Indiana news station WTHR reported.

So, to get yourself or someone you know in the running for a free vacation, you need to visit the Sandals website’s Maycation page and fill out the nomination form. You'll need to upload a photo and a 250-character reason why they (or you) rock. It’s only open to residents of the United States, so those residing outside the U.S. are prohibited from entering.

What's more, the trip packages will be all-inclusive so luxury dining, alcohol, airport transfers and a round of golf are all part of the fun. #Score.

Winners, however, will be on their own when it comes to airfare, as People reported, which added that four winners will be upgraded to grand-prize status and awarded the Butler Elite or Love Nest Suites, which come with 24-hour butler service and private pools.

Before nominating someone, you do need to get their permission first, as the News-Journal reported, and winners will be selected randomly. Entries run through May 30, and winners have up to two years to use their prize packages.

In a press release, Sandals reminded customers about all it offers as part of its inclusive packages:

With 19 resorts to choose from, Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts span across the most renowned Caribbean islands — including Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, Barbados and Turks & Caicos. Through Sandals’ 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining program, guests can indulge in as many as 16 unique restaurants per resort, enlightening taste buds with cuisine inspired from around the world, as well as the most innovative bars, such as Latitudes Overwater Bar — Sandals’ first overwater bar concept featuring 360° ocean views and an array of cocktails. Additionally, guests have access to world-class land and water sports, such as snorkeling and paddle boarding, and day and night entertainment, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury getaway.

This sounds like exactly the kind of thing hard-working moms, nurses, teachers, and military members need and deserve, and Sandals is the perfect place to make it all happen. It’s easy to do, so nominate yourself or someone you know today.