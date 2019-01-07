Sandra Oh made history tonight as the first Asian co-host of the Golden Globe Awards. But, one more massive honor was in the actress' sights and she managed to snag it: Sandra Oh's Golden Globe Award win was equally historic!

In addition to the great honor of co-hosting alongside Andy Samberg, Oh was nominated in the Best Actress for Television Series, Drama category, for her leading role in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series Killing Eve. Oh plays the titular Eve, an investigator who becomes the object of a highly skilled assassin's affection. The series breaks ground in the crime thriller genre, but Oh fell short of winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, despite also being the first Asian woman nominated in that category. Her loss at the Emmys, however, made her Golden Globe win that much sweeter.

Both of Oh's parents were seated in the audience at the Golden Globes in support of their daughter, and cameras cut to them during several bits. But the moment she won her award, their pride was unmistakable. Her father, Joon-Soo Oh, gave her a standing ovation after her name was announced, and Oh tearfully exclaimed, "Oh, Daddy!" when she noticed him enthusiastically applauding her in the audience.

Oh went on to say during her acceptance speech, "There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father." She then turned to face them and said, "Mom, Dad, I love you," in Korean before bowing deeply. The whole moment was an incredible tear-jerker — and this was Sandra Oh's second Golden Globe win!

She had previously won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy, which she played for 10 seasons. She was also Emmy nominated five times over for her work on Grey's, but had yet to win.

At the end of Samberg and Oh's opening monologue (dialogue?), Oh revealed that she'd be closing on "a serious note," before giving a moving speech on representation. Said Oh, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it's real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.

That moment alone would have been triumph enough for the history-making host, but the fact that she gets to go home with an award on top of it is an unbelievable outcome.

