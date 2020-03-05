Hold on to your hats because a brand new trailer for the movie SCOOB! revealed how Scooby Doo got his name when he was a little puppy. Or, at least, how the name Scooby Dooby Doo came to be in this story. The upcoming animated Scooby Doo film is somewhat of an origin story, taking a look back at how the beloved Great Dane and his friends came together to form Mystery Inc. and fight crime in their community.

In SCOOB!, Scooby and the gang face one of their biggest mysteries yet — a plot to unleash a ghost dog into the world. Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred race against time to stop this "dogpocalypse", but they also discover that Scooby has a "secret legacy and epic destiny" that is greater than they imagined. And as it turns out, Scooby also has an epic beginning, as shown in the final trailer for SCOOB! released Thursday.

Without giving away too much, the trailer shows a young Shaggy sitting on the beach with a sandwich when a stray dog that looks a lot like a puppy Scooby Doo comes up to share it with him. When a dog catcher surprises the both of them, Shaggy claims ownership of the puppy, coming up with a name for him on the spot.

"His name's Scooby," Shaggy says, looking at a box of Scooby Snacks, clearly inspired.

"Middle name?" the Dog Catcher asks.

"Dooby!" Shaggy replies.

"Last name?"

"Doo!" Shaggy triumphantly says.

And there you have it.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

As the animated TV series has been around since 1969, according to Mental Floss, Scooby's full name has been addressed before and it isn't the same name as shown in SCOOB!. In the 1988 Scooby-Doo spin-off series, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, the gang reveals that Scooby's full name is "Scoobert Doo," according to Mic, but they don't explain how that name came to be.

One of the show's creators, Fred Silverman, came up with the name Scooby Doo after hearing the Frank Sinatra sing "doobie-doo-be-doo" in the song, "Strangers In The Night". "I said, that's it, we'll take the dog, call him Scooby Doo, move it up front, and it will be the dog's show," Silverman told Emmy TV Legends.

But history has a way of re-writing itself, and in SCOOB! longtime fans of the cartoon will not only get to see how Shaggy and Scooby became partners in crime, but how they were able to form their full crew. "I guess our new movie is an origin story," Shaggy says in the trailer for the film. "Every hero should have one," Scooby replies. SCOOB! premieres in theaters on Friday, May 15.