For the animal-obsessed child, Scruff-a-Luv is saving parents who might not be quite ready for a real pet. But what if your child is clamoring for their very own unicorn or fantasy creature? You are in luck, friends. Our editors just witnessed the debut of Scruff-a-Luvs' new Fantasy collection at this year's Toy Fair in NYC, and these little magical friends are beyond adorable! There's lots to "luv" about this new line of plush characters, which provide your child with the perfect introduction to caring for others.

If you're new to the world of Scruff-a-Luvs, let me fill you in. Each package comes with a mysterious matted ball of "scruff," which features more than 35 life-like sounds and interactions, including shivering, whimpering, happy sounds, feeding, hiccups and its own heartbeat. As your child washes, dries and grooms the matted "scruff," their new animal friend is slowly revealed. I love this element of surprise!

In Scruff-a-Luv's new Fantasy collection, your child can rescue and mend the broken wings of three all-new plush characters: Pegicorn (a pegasus), Dragon and Griffin.

Samantha Darby/Romper

With a little TLC, their new fantastical creature will be revealed. Perfect for children ages 4-8, each mystery Scruff also includes a brush, collar with tag and bottle so your child can tend to its needs with lots of love and care.

I also think it's admirable that Scruff-a-Luv promotes the idea that you're "rescuing" a new animal friend with every purchase. Not only that, the company is a proud supporter of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Ready for a new pet in your home? Perhaps one with wings? Retailing at $20, the new Fantasy collection will be in stores in August 2020. Which magical creature will your Scruff reveal? There's only one way to find out!

Scruff-a-Luv Dragon:

Scruff-a-Luv

Scruff-a-Luv Griffin:

Scruff-a-Luv

Scruff-a-Luv Pegicorn:

Scruff-a-Luv

Clearly, you can't go wrong with any of these magically adorbs little guys. August seems so far away!