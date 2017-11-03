Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Are Expecting Their 2nd Baby, & Their Video Announcement Is So Sweet

It seems the Bachelor family is getting bigger by the day. On Friday, The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici announced that they are expecting their second baby, and fans are excited.

According to E! News, the couple took to social media to break the news in a pair of Instagram posts. Lowe and Giudici each shared the pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts; the former Bachelor uploaded a video, while his wife posted a photo.

In Lowe's video, Giudici can be seen with their 16-month-old son, Samuel Thomas Lowe, sitting on her lap.

More to come...