The Big Brother 20 houseguests have been living together (with their lives on constant display via live feed) for more than two months now. So, it's no surprise that they come up with activities to keep them occupied when boredom strikes. Recently, the houseguests helped Kaycee Clark let down her hair on Big Brother, and she looks completely different.

Kaycee, 30, is a pro-football player for the San Diego Surge. She is known for always wearing her hair slicked back into a high bun. Her everyday hairdo makes sense considering the fact that she is an athlete who loves being active, even in the off season. (When asked what her favorite activities were in an interview with CBS before Big Brother 20 aired, two of her answers were playing sports and working out.) But in a clip captured on Big Brother's live feed and shared to YouTube, Kaycee is seen with her hair down, straight, and hella long — it almost reaches her hips.

The video begins with an almost unrecognizable Kaycee smoothing out her long tresses to the tune of a few of the women in the house showering her with compliments, including: "It is so beautiful," "I love it," "It's gorgeous," and "It looks amazing." Kaycee was enamored by how soft her hair felt. "I love how soft it feels, I've never felt it like that before," she said.

A hairdryer is seen laying on the couch in the background of the clip, and a straightening iron is seen on the edge of the sink, so it's safe to say that this is Kaycee's hair at its most glam.

Big Brother on YouTube

Even though so many of the houseguests are in love with Kaycee's new look, one person was not sure how to feel about it: Kaycee herself. She is so used to wearing her hair pulled back and tucked away that she physically did not know how to do with herself while rocking her new look. "How do you put your hair down?!" she asked her fellow houseguests. "Just like that! Just let it hang there," one houseguest told her. Kaycee couldn't keep still or stop running her fingers through her hair, and a contestant pointed out with a chuckle, "She keeps holding it up!"

She finally let one of her fellow houseguests play with her hair and show her how to arrange it comfortably, but she still couldn't wrap her head around her new 'do. "I look so girly!" Kaycee lamented.

Kaycee looks stunning with her hair down, but she also totally rocks the picture-perfect buns she usually wears. And if you're a big fan of the bun, Kaycee's official Instagram (which is currently being run by fans while she is away doing Big Brother) recently shared a video of her putting her hair up. My hair isn't quite as long as Kaycee's, but next time I feel like wearing a fabulous bun (or, to be honest, next time my hair is too dirty to wear down), I'll totally watch this video for inspiration.

Kaycee has been killing it on Big Brother. She was even named Head of Household (HOH) during Wednesday night's episode, Reality TV World reported. And it's no surprise that she is doing so well, considering her positive outlook on the competition. She told CBS:

My strategy to win the game is to use my social skills to my advantage. I am a big-time people person. I also want to be as honest as possible in the game. I am a loyal person in real life and I want to stick to that as much as I can.

Here's hoping the Big Brother houseguests have another bored moment sometime soon — maybe fans will get to see Kaycee in curls!