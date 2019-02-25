Selma Blair Makes Her First Appearance Since Revealing Her MS Diagnosis & She Looks Stunning

In October, Selma Blair gave her fans some pretty heartbreaking news. The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she'd been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that can disrupt the connection between a person's body and brain. But the actress isn't letting her condition hold her back. Selma Blair made her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis when she graced the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a fierce red carpet look.

Blair looked stunning as usual, in a multi-colored pastel gown and long matching chiffon cape. She accessorized her look with a wide, beaded choker-style necklace and drop earrings, but it was her wooden cane that caught people's attention. On Instagram, Blair shared details about the cane and revealed that it was specially created for her to wear to the Vanity Fair dinner, and that it was customized with her monogram and encrusted with a a real pink diamond.

"Hours of love put in," she captioned a photo of the cane. "I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through."

The 46-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles in movies like Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, has given her Instagram followers a look inside what her battle with MS looks like. “There is a truth with neurodegenerative brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times,” she wrote in an IG post from January. “Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price — We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated. People write me asking how I do it. I do my best.”

Blair added that while she fights daily challenges, it is the love and support of her family that gets her through each day. She also wrote that she doesn't want her transparency about the disease to highlight her suffering, but rather, she wants it to be about her succeeding.

"Some outlets use quotes as clickbait of suffering, my life is not about suffering," she wrote at the end of the post. "These are moments of sharing in a way that some may find too much, but there is positivity in these posts. A face to a disease I could not get information about from people I saw succeeding. I am succeeding and love my life. It is doable to have some rough moments and express it."

After seeing her fierce red carpet look, fans took to Twitter to share their love for the actress. "I've always absolutely loved and admired Selma Blair and I didn't think it was possible to feel either of those things even more than I already did," wrote one Twitter user. "But she's a goddamn inspiration and I could not have more respect if I tried."

Seeing Blair stepping out in style was undoubtedly exciting for her fans — hopefully we'll see a lot more of her in the future.