Makeup tutorials: We've all seen them, whether in passing or completely on purpose. They can be immensely helpful if you need some help mastering a new technique, or if you want an honest review about a certain product. But they're also endlessly fun to poke fun of. And Selma Blair's makeup tutorial is a light-hearted and honest glimpse of how she's coping with MS.

On Sunday, Mar. 31, the actress, 46 — who revealed she has multiple sclerosis in October — took to Instagram to share her daily makeup routine with followers. Blair posted a video of herself, according to People, writing, "I couldn’t make this get onto my ig story cause... I don’t know. But here is my solution to applying makeup with a lack of fine motor skills. #laugh and feel free to reapply my makeup. #makeuptutorial #real."

"Brush. Big. Bronzer," she says while taking a giant brush to her face and laughing. "There. Done. Stop. Bye." LOL. I think it's safe to say that Blair's fans loved her tutorial. "This is my favorite makeup tutorial video I’ve ever watched," one person commented.

Another Instagram user wrote, "What I love so much about you, is that as much change you have been through, you are still the same at ❤️!"

Yet another person chined in with, "Finally a makeup tutorial I can understand." (Honestly, same.)

Even Kris Jenner was loving it — and her daughters kind of make/participate in makeup tutorials for a living. "What a ROCKSTAR you are... I adore you," the momager wrote. "Sending you tons of love today my girl...🙏❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️."

Her laugh is simply contagious, isn't it?

Blair publicly revealed that has MS via Instagram on Oct. 20, Today reported — roughly two months after she first received the diagnosis. "I have #multiplesclerosis," the actress wrote. "I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job." She continued:

I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.

"There’s no tragedy for me," she said in the March issue of Vanity Fair. "I’m happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before." Getting the diagnosis actually came as a relief for Blair, after struggling with a troubling set of symptoms for years — and being brushed off by doctors, Vanity Fair reported. During that time, she had experienced vertigo, neck pain, extreme fatigue, and difficulty walking, which were largely blamed on hormones. That is, until a doctor finally ordered an MRI, and lesions were discovered on her brain.

"I had tears. They weren't tears of panic," Blair told Good Morning America in February. "They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control, and there was some relief in that."

Since her MS diagnosis, Blair has been trying different treatments. But she still struggles with walking, has difficulty controlling her movements, and speaks with a tremor, according to Vanity Fair. Because she can't raise her arms to brush her hair, it was cut into a short bob. But that didn't keep her from walking the red carpet at the end of February.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I love that Selma Blair is still giving an honest glimpse into her experience with MS. I'm in awe, too, of her bravery — as well as her ability to approach her physical limitations in such a matter-of-the-fact way. Blair is shedding light on a chronic disease that so many people often suffer through in silence. And I hope she continues to have the courage to share her journey.