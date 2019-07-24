Chronic or otherwise debilitating illness is not something that is often covered in the mainstream, nor is it often portrayed as something survivable, let alone, glamorous or another reality of life, no matter how unfortunate. However, there's one celebrity today who is truly challenging the narrative of what it means to have such an illness, and her work is not going unnoticed, least of all from those closest to her. Selma Blair's son called her "brave" during her MS battle, and Blair says that it's one of the "proudest moments" she's experienced in her life.

In October 2018, Blair took to Instagram to officially fill in fans and followers regarding the state of her health. USA Today reported she shared that after years of micro-symptoms, she was "relieved" to finally have a diagnosis. "I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve," she shared on Instagram. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share."

In the time since, Blair has been profoundly transparent about her health journey, holding herself with dignity, grace, and joy to the greatest extent that she's able. She's posed on red carpets, turning her cane into a fashionable accessory, shared intimate moments with her family, and more than anything, opened up about just how much she fears for her son, Arthur's, future.

“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” Blair told People in an interview for their latest issue, describing how he has had to seen her fall down stairs, or rush to the bathroom if she feels sick. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.’”

Blair continued to describe how open-minded Arthur has been about his mother's health, and how being transparent with him about her body changes is important.

“He said, ‘I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions,’” Blair added, explaining that kids will ask why she "walks and talks funny." She continued: “I explain what’s happening and that my voice doesn’t hurt, and we have really decent exchanges. I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought ‘I’m probably an embarrassment,’ but to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”

A few days prior to the interview being released, Blair posted a photo of herself holding a picture of her son, Arthur, while in an undisclosed "healing place," (perhaps a hospital, doctor, or rehabilitation center). Women's Health reported that she commented how important it is to hold close to those you care about most. "I am here. I am not with my son. I am in the place of getting better. needing to believe in this knowing we will never know," she wrote. "This journey is a realization about the breaths around me. More than even my own. I need you. I need this boy to see me do things I never thought I could. And I will do my best. It really is gratitude."

Blair's transparency and spirited resilience is nothing short of inspirational. She is here to share the reality of what it is like to go through an illness like MS, and what it means to ensure that you still extract as much joy and meaning from life as possible... if not immeasurably more.