Ever since Selma Blair first announced she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress has shared the ups and downs of her journey. She has opened up about the difficult and emotional time during which doctors repeatedly dismissed her symptoms. She has detailed how the disease has impacted every aspect of her life. She has also shared what it's like parenting with MS. And recently, Selma Blair's son helped her shave her head in a sweet show of support.

On Friday, June 14, Blair took to Instagram to share a photo of her 7-year-old son Arthur shaving her head, E! Online reported. Alongside the image, she wrote, "People. #selmablair#arthursaintbleick . Back to my roots. 🐣 #zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him. ❤️."

Blair's Instagram followers were clearly inspired by her decision — as well as her continued transparency. One person commented, "You're such an amazing mumma, some days i just want to give up and throw the towel in with my brain disorder making me so tired and exhausted, but then i see you and it always inspires me to keep going and put a smile on my sons face despite how im feeling. You give me hope. 💕"

Another Instagram user wrote, "'A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life' -Coco Chanel 💛."

Yet another person commented, "I love that you did this but I love that you let HIM do it even more 😍🙌🏼."

According to Women's Health, one Instagram user declared, "Hair is SO HARD to deal with when you can't lift your arms above your head," to which Selma replied, "Yup."

It was in August 2018 that Blair was diagnosed with MS. However, she didn't publicly reveal her condition until October, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Blair has since shared that she is unable to lift her arms long enough to brush her hair, People reported. (So the whole shaving-her-head business makes a lot of sense, considering.)

In April, Blair shared that her eyelashes were slowly disappearing, too. "My right eyelashes all fell out except 3 corner ones," she wrote. "Happened in end of August. Haven’t regrown! 2 just started falling out in left eye so there goes my profile posing. 🤯."

The actress shared with Good Morning America in February that her son initially took her MS diagnosis pretty hard. “After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’ ”she recounted on GMA. “And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,' And he was like, ‘Oh. Okay!’“

In May, Blair brought Arthur as her date to the 26th annual Race to End MS gala. During her speech, she shared, "My dream is that I get to be a useful mom, as long as this kid wants me."

Although Blair tends to keep things light and humorous, she doesn't shy away from sharing the difficult days with her Instagram followers, either. “Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” Blair wrote in May. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you." She continued:

So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck

I continue to be in awe of Selma Blair's bravery and honesty as she navigates life — and parenthood — with MS. As difficult as it must be for her, she continues to approach her daily struggles with a level of humor and grace I believe few people would be able to muster under similar circumstances. Hopefully, the new 'do Arthur gave his mom is much more manageable for her. I can't wait to see a photo of Blair's finished look!