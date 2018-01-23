Sen. Tammy Duckworth Is Expecting Her Second Child & Her Pregnancy Will Mark A Historic First In The Senate

Women making history is something everyone can get excited about. Whether it's a woman putting out the highest-selling album of the year (I'm talking about you, Taylor Swift), or being the first major-party candidate to run for president, it's always something to celebrate. And now, Sen. Tammy Duckworth is expecting her second child and her pregnancy will mark a historic first. As the Chicago Sun-Times reported, Duckworth isn't the first woman to give birth while in office (she'll actually be one of 10), but she will be the first woman to give birth "while serving in the chamber."

The Illinois senator is reportedly due in late April, "a few weeks after she turns 50," as the Chicago Sun-Times reported. In a statement obtained by CNN, Duckworth expressed her excitement about being pregnant, and the Democratic senator also made it clear that she was totally ready to continue being a working mom:

Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring. As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and Abigail has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.

Clearly, Duckworth is dedicated to her job serving the people of Illinois, and she's going to continue doing so while also showing little girls everywhere that being a woman should never stop you from going for it. And seriously, Duckworth has already led a pretty extraordinary life before becoming a member of Congress. According to CNN,

Duckworth is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a helicopter pilot in the Iraq War. She was the first female double amputee from the war after suffering severe combat wounds when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down. After retiring from the Army, she was elected to Congress in 2013.

More to come...