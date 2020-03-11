Getting ready in the AM with kids is not the easiest task. Heck, even Serena Williams' morning routine includes a few interruptions from her sweet and talkative daughter Olympia.

"So usually I do my night routine, but never my day routine or my morning routine, so I wanted to show you my morning routine, and Olympia wanted to show you, too," Williams says in the video recorded in her bathroom as Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, talks over her in some adorable toddler gibberish.

While Williams attempts to show her followers how she applies her favorite under-eye mask for a "refreshed face," Olympia shows off two makeup sponges to the camera. "@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beauty blender!" Williams captioned the video on Instagram. And just when Williams finishes putting on the mask, Olympia sprays a product into the air, putting an end to their morning beauty routine.

"Olympia...," Williams hilariously says in a tone all moms of toddlers will recognize.

"The way you said 'Olympia' at the end #momlife," one follower commented on the video, while another accurately noted, "Normal mom stuff." One more said, "Honey Olympia is a mood and just made my morning."

Olympia's desire to play with her mom's beauty products could indicate a deeper interest in makeup and cosmetics. Last month, for instance, Ohanian posted a video of Olympia painting his nails with a paint brush to his Instagram account. And now, well, it looks like she's taking over her mom's Instagram account with her own beauty vlogging.