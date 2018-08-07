Whether they work outside of the home or stay home full-time with young children, moms have a way of second-guessing themselves. Am I doing enough? Are the decisions I'm making going to shape decent human beings? Is quality time better than quantity, and vice-versa? It's easy to get overwhelmed by the day-to-day stresses and end up feeling like a failure no matter what you do. Because as parents, we only want the best for our kiddos. Perhaps that's why it's so refreshing when a celebrity mom opens up about her personal struggles in this area. And Serena Williams' message to moms who feel like they're not doing enough is so powerful.

On Monday, the tennis star took to Instagram to vent about her mom guilt, and man, does she strike a chord. "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk," the mom of a nearly-1-year-old Alexis Olympia wrote. "Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best."

Her post continued, "Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there."

Williams continued:

I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!

Plenty of Williams' followers spoke up with words of support and understanding for her honesty. One follower commented, "Well said Serena, my boys are 22 and 25 I still feel like I wasn't always fulfilling my role as a mom. We are too hard on ourselves."

Another Instagram user chimed in with, "Love you Serena! We are united in the struggle. This mommy hood thing isn’t easy but we do our best. Thank you for being so open."

Yet another person commented, "You're a great mom and the good thing is that you're unafraid to talk about it and be proactive. It is difficult being away from them at times but coming home to that sweet face is all worth it. Stay strong we love you!"

As TODAY reported, Williams give birth to her baby girl on Sept. 1, 2017. Which means little Alexis Olympia will be turning 1 in just a matter of weeks. (Can you believe it?) Since becoming a mom, the tennis pro has been remained pretty open about her journey — including the scary, post-delivery complications that nearly cost her her life, as TODAY reported. Ultimately, it was discovered the new mom had a pulmonary embolism following her emergency C-section, and when coughing fits then caused her C-section wound to open, doctors discovered a hematoma on top of that.

After spending six weeks in bed recovering, and then putting in months of hard training, the pro athlete was able to make an impressive comeback — finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon, according to The Guardian.

First of all, I'd like to say thank you to Serena Williams, for her honesty — and for giving moms everywhere permission to feel the way many of us are already feeling. (A shoutout to these celeb moms — like Hoda Kotb, Pink, and Mindy Kaling — who have also confessed they've struggled with mom guilt, according to People.)

I know for me, at least, it's a relief for me to know that even super-accomplished, professional athletes sometimes have bad weeks. And it's clear I'm not the only one who is loving Williams' recent Instagram post. I think I speak for the majority of fans of the mom/tennis star when I say: Please keep your raw and real posts coming!