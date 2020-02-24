In a refreshing and candid post on Instagram, Serena Williams perfectly described what being a working mom is like. Although she's a superstar athlete, she faces the same struggles of exhaustion and stress we all do and fellow mamas are loving her honesty.

The tennis champion recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram sitting in a car, while holding her sleeping 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian on her shoulder. "I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy," Williams captioned the post. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama."

Judging by the comments, it looks like her followers can totally relate with the frazzled, tired, but still-chugging-along mama. For instance, actress Kerry Washington replied, "Your truth is so inspiring. We are not alone. #WorkingMom," alongside heart and praying hands emojis. Another fellow mama wrote, "Yes, yes and yesssss! I feel this. Thanks for sharing and lifting others up in the process."

This isn't the first time the tennis legend has opened up about the struggles of motherhood. In an August 2018 Instagram post, for instance, Williams opened up about postpartum depression and mom guilt. “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom," she captioned a photo of herself perched on a cliff overlooking a sunset. "I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing."

"Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art," she continued. "You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"

And all the moms shouted a collective, "Amen!"

Many working parents can certainly relate to Williams feelings of exhaustion and stress. Because "having it all" and trying to achieve that elusive work-life balance everyone seems to be striving for is exhausting. Every once in a while, it's nice to be reminded that we're not the only working mama out there who is desperately trying — and sometimes feels like she's failing — to keep all the different plates spinning.